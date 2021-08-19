Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-10 Extender refuels B-52H Stratofortress

    KC-10 Extender refuels B-52H Stratofortress

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Alvarez 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft approaches a KC-10 Extender aircraft over an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia to receive fuel during a mission, Aug. 13, 2021. Air refueling is critical to agile combat employment because it extends the aircraft’s range and duration of flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 05:09
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
    This work, KC-10 Extender refuels B-52H Stratofortress, by TSgt Michelle Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-10 Extender
    380th AEW
    air refueling
    boom operator
    B-52H Stratofortress
    Al Dhafra Air Base

