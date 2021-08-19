A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft approaches a KC-10 Extender aircraft over an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia to receive fuel during a mission, Aug. 13, 2021. Air refueling is critical to agile combat employment because it extends the aircraft’s range and duration of flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 05:09
|Photo ID:
|6789219
|VIRIN:
|210813-Z-KL947-1226
|Resolution:
|8213x5475
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, KC-10 Extender refuels B-52H Stratofortress [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Michelle Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
