KC-10 Extender refuels B-52H Stratofortress

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zachary Ubben, 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, tests his oxygen mask prior to takeoff at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates on Aug. 13, 2021. As a boom operator, Ubben operates a specialized boom from the back of a KC-10 Extender aircraft to safely and effectively transfer aviation fuel from one military aircraft to another during flight, a process known as aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

