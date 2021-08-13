Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-10 Extender refuels B-52H Stratofortress [Image 4 of 12]

    KC-10 Extender refuels B-52H Stratofortress

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Alvarez 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Coleman, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing vice commander and KC-10 Extender pilot, and Maj. Bobby Budde, aircraft commander, maintain control of
    the aircraft from the cockpit during an air refueling mission over an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia on Aug. 13, 2021. Air refueling is critical to agile combat employment because it extends the aircraft’s range and duration of flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 05:09
    Photo ID: 6789218
    VIRIN: 210813-Z-KL947-1140
    Resolution: 8111x5407
    Size: 928.76 KB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-10 Extender refuels B-52H Stratofortress [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Michelle Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KC-10 Extender refuels B-52H Stratofortress
    KC-10 Extender refuels B-52H Stratofortress
    KC-10 Extender refuels B-52H Stratofortress
    KC-10 Extender refuels B-52H Stratofortress
    KC-10 Extender refuels B-52H Stratofortress
    KC-10 Extender refuels B-52H Stratofortress
    KC-10 Extender refuels B-52H Stratofortress
    KC-10 Extender refuels B-52H Stratofortress
    KC-10 Extender refuels B-52H Stratofortress
    KC-10 Extender refuels B-52H Stratofortress
    KC-10 Extender refuels B-52H Stratofortress
    KC-10 Extender refuels B-52H Stratofortress

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-10 Extender
    380th AEW
    air refueling
    boom operator
    B-52H Stratofortress
    Al Dhafra Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT