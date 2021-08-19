KC-10 Extender refuels B-52H Stratofortress

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zachary Ubben, 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, refuels a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft over an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia on Aug. 13, 2021. As a boom operator, Ubben operates a specialized boom from the back of a KC-10 Extender aircraft to safely and effectively transfer aviation fuel from one military aircraft to another during flight, a process known as aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)
