KC-10 Extender refuels B-52H Stratofortress

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft takes off after refueling from a KC-10 Extender aircraft over an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia on Aug. 13, 2021. Air refueling is critical to agile combat employment because it extends the aircraft’s range and duration of flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

Date Taken: 08.13.2021 Date Posted: 08.19.2021 Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE