18th SFS Defenders fight for the top flight

A Defender from the 18th Security Forces Squadron applies handcuffs during a simulated high-risk traffic stop event for the Defender Flight of the Quarter Challenge on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 12, 2021. The simulated high-risk traffic stop consisted of ordering all occupants out of the vehicle, placing the individuals in custody, and searching the vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

