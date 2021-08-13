18th SFS Defenders fight for the top flight

Defenders from the 18th Security Forces Squadron get briefed on the first task for the Defender Flight of the Quarter Challenge on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 12, 2021. Each quarter the 18th SFS conducts the Defender Challenge to highlight superior performers for each flight, hone skills and boost unit morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

