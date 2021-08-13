18th SFS Defenders fight for the top flight

U.S. Air Force Airman Jose Garcia, 18th Security Forces Squadron defender assembles a weapon during the Defender Flight of the Quarter Challenge on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 12, 2021. This scenario consisted of teams assembling various weapons in lowlight conditions. Each station had a different weapon that had to be disassembled and then reassembled in proper functioning condition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

Date Taken: 08.13.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP