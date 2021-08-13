18th SFS Defenders fight for the top flight

Defenders from the 18th Security Forces Squadron wait for the Defender Flight of the Quarter Challenge to start on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 12, 2021. The challenge consisted of four main stations where participants were tested on field stripping weapons in low-light conditions, providing medical care under fire, room clearing, and conducting a high-risk traffic stop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

