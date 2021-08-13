18th SFS Defenders fight for the top flight

18th Security Forces Squadron defenders conduct a room clearing event during the Defender Flight of the Quarter Challenge on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 12, 2021. This scenario was allowed for Airmen to test their skills for room clearing procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

