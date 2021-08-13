Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th SFS Defenders fight for the top flight [Image 12 of 14]

    18th SFS Defenders fight for the top flight

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    18th Security Forces Squadron defenders conduct a room clearing event during the Defender Flight of the Quarter Challenge on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 12, 2021. This scenario was allowed for Airmen to test their skills for room clearing procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

    PACAF
    Air Force
    Security Forces
    INDOPACOM

