18th SFS Defenders fight for the top flight

An 18th Security Forces Squadron defender assembles an M240 during the Defender Flight of the Quarter Challenge on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 12, 2021. This scenario consisted of teams assembling various weapons in lowlight conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

Date Taken: 08.13.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP