An 18th Security Forces Squadron defender disassembles an M203 grenade launcher during the Defender Flight of the Quarter Challenge on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 12, 2021. Defenders were timed on how fast they could field strip, reassemble and function check weapons in low-light conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 23:52 Photo ID: 6787265 VIRIN: 210813-F-JK399-1176 Resolution: 2837x2270 Size: 1.08 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th SFS Defenders fight for the top flight [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.