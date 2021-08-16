23rd MDG hosts mass vaccine line

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Maily Groeschel, right, 23rd Medical Group beneficiary care flight chief, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Staff Sgt. Austin Kennedy, 75th Aircraft Maintenance Unit dedicated crew chief, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 17, 2021. The vaccine is administered into the deltoid muscle due to the blood flow, amount of dendritic cells and because it provides a localized reaction area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Estrada)

