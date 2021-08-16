23rd MDG hosts mass vaccine line

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Maily Groeschel, 23rd Medical Group beneficiary care flight chief, fills syringes at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 17, 2021. According to the Center for Disease Control, vaccinated individuals are less likely to have severe reactions to the COVID-19 virus and the Delta variant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Estrada)

