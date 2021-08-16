23rd MDG hosts mass vaccine line

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Chelsea James, 23rd Medical Group medical technician, right, checks an Airman’s temperature at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 17, 2021. The Department of Defense has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Center for Disease Control to provide vaccines for DoD personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Estrada)

