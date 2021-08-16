Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    23rd MDG hosts mass vaccine line [Image 3 of 7]

    23rd MDG hosts mass vaccine line

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Estrada 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Chelsea James, 23rd Medical Group medical technician, right, checks an Airman’s temperature at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 17, 2021. The Department of Defense has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Center for Disease Control to provide vaccines for DoD personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Estrada)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 16:01
    Photo ID: 6786726
    VIRIN: 210816-F-WE075-1003
    Resolution: 4615x3081
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23rd MDG hosts mass vaccine line [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    MAFB
    15th Air Force

