U.S. Air Force Airmen fill out Defense Health Agency Forms 207 at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 16, 2021. The DHA Form 207 determines whether or not a service member can receive the vaccine based on their health condition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 16:02
|Photo ID:
|6786725
|VIRIN:
|210816-F-WE075-1002
|Resolution:
|3634x2426
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 23rd MDG hosts mass vaccine line [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
