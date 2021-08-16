U.S. Air Force Airmen prepare to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 16, 2021. Moody AFB held its first mass vaccination line for maintenance Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Estrada)
This work, 23rd MDG hosts mass vaccine line [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
