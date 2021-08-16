U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Maily Groeschel, 23rd Medical Group beneficiary care flight chief, draws a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from a vial at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 17, 2021. Recipients must receive the second dose of the Moderna vaccine within 30 days of the first dose. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Estrada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 16:01 Photo ID: 6786728 VIRIN: 210816-F-WE075-1005 Resolution: 4768x3183 Size: 1.85 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 23rd MDG hosts mass vaccine line [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.