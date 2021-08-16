23rd MDG hosts mass vaccine line

U.S. Air Force Airman Daxtyn Uhlman, right, 23rd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron medical technician, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a patient at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 16, 2021. After receiving the vaccine, recipients must wait 15 minutes to be observed for allergic reactions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Estrada)

