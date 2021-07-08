Chief Master Sergeant Maurice Williams visits Goldwater Air National Guard Base

Ms. Kelly Nastos, USO Arizona senior operations and programs manager, center, speaks with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Maurice Williams, right, command chief, Air National Guard, and Chief Master Sergeant Bert Reid, command chief, 161st Air Refueling Squadron, 161st Air Refueling Wing (ARW), Arizona National Guard, after she was presented with a replica KC-135 model aircraft at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Arizona, Aug. 7, 2021. Nastos was presented the replica as a thank you for all of the support the USO has provided to the Airmen of the 161st ARW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jayson Burns)

Date Taken: 08.07.2021
Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US