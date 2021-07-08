Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sergeant Maurice Williams visits Goldwater Air National Guard Base [Image 7 of 7]

    Chief Master Sergeant Maurice Williams visits Goldwater Air National Guard Base

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Ms. Kelly Nastos, USO Arizona senior operations and programs manager, center, speaks with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Maurice Williams, right, command chief, Air National Guard, and Chief Master Sergeant Bert Reid, command chief, 161st Air Refueling Squadron, 161st Air Refueling Wing (ARW), Arizona National Guard, after she was presented with a replica KC-135 model aircraft at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Arizona, Aug. 7, 2021. Nastos was presented the replica as a thank you for all of the support the USO has provided to the Airmen of the 161st ARW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jayson Burns)

