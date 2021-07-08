U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Maurice Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, presents his coin to Tech. Sgt. Veronica Villalobos, non-commissioned officer in charge, Communication Support Squadron, 161st Mission Support Group, at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Arizona, Aug. 7, 2021. Villalobos was recognized for volunteering to remain as the “in-person” for customer support requests, allowing her team members to opt for telework during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jayson Burns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2021 Date Posted: 08.08.2021 17:11 Photo ID: 6771781 VIRIN: 070821-Z-FJ284-1113 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.78 MB Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Master Sergeant Maurice Williams visits Goldwater Air National Guard Base [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.