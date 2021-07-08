U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Christian Diaz, 161st Security Forces Squadron, explains a virtual reality training system to Chief Master Sergeant Maurice Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, during a visit to the 161st Air Refueling Wing at the Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Arizona, Aug.7, 2021. Williams visited with Airmen to share his vision and to gain a better understanding of their needs and mission, as well as host his first virtual town hall. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jayson Burns)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2021 17:11
|Photo ID:
|6771778
|VIRIN:
|070821-Z-FJ284-1043
|Resolution:
|5443x3359
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Chief Master Sergeant Maurice Williams visits Goldwater Air National Guard Base [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS
