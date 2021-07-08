Chief Master Sergeant Maurice Williams visits Goldwater Air National Guard

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Maurice Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, presents his coin to Tech. Sgt. Emigdio Fuentes, non-commissioned officer in charge of finance customer service, 161st Comptroller Squadron, at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Arizona, Aug. 7, 2021. Fuentes was recognized for his efforts to ensure the 161st Air Refueling Wing’s finance office adjusted to telework conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic, while maintaining effectiveness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jayson Burns)

