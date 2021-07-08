Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sergeant Maurice Williams visits Goldwater Air National Guard [Image 5 of 7]

    Chief Master Sergeant Maurice Williams visits Goldwater Air National Guard

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Maurice Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, presents his coin to Tech. Sgt. Emigdio Fuentes, non-commissioned officer in charge of finance customer service, 161st Comptroller Squadron, at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Arizona, Aug. 7, 2021. Fuentes was recognized for his efforts to ensure the 161st Air Refueling Wing’s finance office adjusted to telework conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic, while maintaining effectiveness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jayson Burns)

