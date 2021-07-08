Chief Master Sergeant Maurice Williams visits Goldwater Air National Guard Base

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Maurice Williams, command chief, Air National Guard (ANG), speaks with Staff Sgt. Tory Gonzalez, a health service technician, 161st Air Refueling Wing, Arizona National Guard, prior to presenting her his coin at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Arizona, Aug. 7, 2021. Gonzalez was recognized for designing an annual training plan that helped her unit become the fifth-ranked ANG Medical Group nationwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jayson Burns)

