Chief Master Sergeant Maurice Williams visits Goldwater Air National Guard Base

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Maurice Williams, center, command chief, Air National Guard, speaks with Airmen of the 161st Security Forces Squadron during a visit to Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Arizona, Aug. 7, 2021. Williams visited with Airmen to share his vision and to gain a better understanding of their needs and mission, as well as host his first virtual town hall. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jayson Burns)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2021 17:10
|Photo ID:
|6771776
|VIRIN:
|070821-Z-FJ284-1022
|Resolution:
|5114x3045
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
