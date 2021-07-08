U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Maurice Williams, center, command chief, Air National Guard, speaks with Airmen of the 161st Security Forces Squadron during a visit to Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Arizona, Aug. 7, 2021. Williams visited with Airmen to share his vision and to gain a better understanding of their needs and mission, as well as host his first virtual town hall. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jayson Burns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2021 Date Posted: 08.08.2021 17:10 Photo ID: 6771776 VIRIN: 070821-Z-FJ284-1022 Resolution: 5114x3045 Size: 1.59 MB Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Master Sergeant Maurice Williams visits Goldwater Air National Guard Base [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.