Chief Master Sergeant Maurice Williams visits Goldwater Air National Guard Base

U.S Airmen with the 161st Security Forces Squadron demonstrate virtual reality training equipment for Chief Master Sergeant Maurice Williams, center right, command chief, Air National Guard, during his visit to the 161st Air Refueling Wing at the Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Arizona, Aug. 7, 2021. Williams visited with Airmen to share his vision and to gain a better understanding of their needs and mission, as well as host his first virtual town hall. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jayson Burns)

