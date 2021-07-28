Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish military observes NPCL training [Image 7 of 8]

    Polish military observes NPCL training

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sarah Amato, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron air medical evacuation technician, puts on a Tyvek suit at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 28, 2021. Tyvek suits are used while decontaminating a Negatively Pressurized Conex Lite to protect those decontaminating it from contracting an infectious disease such as COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polish military observes NPCL training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ramstein Air Base
    Polish military
    86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    Negatively Pressured Conex Lite

