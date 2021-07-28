U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sarah Amato, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron air medical evacuation technician, puts on a Tyvek suit at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 28, 2021. Tyvek suits are used while decontaminating a Negatively Pressurized Conex Lite to protect those decontaminating it from contracting an infectious disease such as COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 03:26 Photo ID: 6763422 VIRIN: 210728-F-FN350-1149 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.75 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Polish military observes NPCL training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.