Polish military observes NPCL training

U.S. Air Force Maj. Beverly Meister, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Flowers, 86th AES aeromedical evacuation technician, don personal protection equipment at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 28, 2021. Members of the 86th AES conducted training on contamination and decontamination, airway emergencies and precautions to help keep everyone safe during an aeromedical evacuation. Additionally, members from the Polish army and air force visited Ramstein to observe Negatively Pressurized Conex Lite training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

