Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Polish military observes NPCL training [Image 8 of 8]

    Polish military observes NPCL training

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Beverly Meister, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Flowers, 86th AES aeromedical evacuation technician, don personal protection equipment at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 28, 2021. Members of the 86th AES conducted training on contamination and decontamination, airway emergencies and precautions to help keep everyone safe during an aeromedical evacuation. Additionally, members from the Polish army and air force visited Ramstein to observe Negatively Pressurized Conex Lite training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 03:26
    Photo ID: 6763423
    VIRIN: 210728-F-FN350-1100
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 7.78 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polish military observes NPCL training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Polish military observes NPCL training
    Polish military observes NPCL training
    Polish military observes NPCL training
    Polish military observes NPCL training
    Polish military observes NPCL training
    Polish military observes NPCL training
    Polish military observes NPCL training
    Polish military observes NPCL training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ramstein Air Base
    Polish military
    86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    Negatively Pressured Conex Lite

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT