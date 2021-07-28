Polish military observes NPCL training

Polish military members observe U.S. Air Force Airmen conducting Negatively Pressurized Conex Lite training on the flightline at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 28, 2021. The Polish military visited as a joint U.S. NATO NPCL demonstration to train with U.S. Forces and share knowledge on the equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

