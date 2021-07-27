Polish military observes NPCL training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sarah Amato, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron air medical evacuation technician, attaches ratchet straps to a stretcher on a C-130 Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 27, 2021. Stretchers were used as a part in different scenarios for Negatively Pressured Conex Lite training to increase 86 AES Airmen's readiness for taking care of COVID-19 patients properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

