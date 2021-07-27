U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sarah Amato, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron air medical evacuation technician, attaches ratchet straps to a stretcher on a C-130 Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 27, 2021. Stretchers were used as a part in different scenarios for Negatively Pressured Conex Lite training to increase 86 AES Airmen's readiness for taking care of COVID-19 patients properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 03:25
|Photo ID:
|6763419
|VIRIN:
|210727-F-FN350-1307
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Polish military observes NPCL training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT