U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sarah Amato, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron air medical evacuation technician, simulates taking U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Frederick Broussard's, 86 AES air medical evacuation technician, vitals during Negatively Pressured Conex Lite training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 27, 2021. The NPCL is used to transport COVID-19 patients and reduce the spread of the infectious virus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 03:25
|Photo ID:
|6763416
|VIRIN:
|210727-F-FN350-1045
|Resolution:
|6261x4179
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Polish military observes NPCL training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
