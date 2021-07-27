Polish military observes NPCL training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sarah Amato, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron air medical evacuation technician, simulates taking U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Frederick Broussard's, 86 AES air medical evacuation technician, vitals during Negatively Pressured Conex Lite training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 27, 2021. The NPCL is used to transport COVID-19 patients and reduce the spread of the infectious virus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 03:25 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE