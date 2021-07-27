U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Frederick Broussard, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron air medical evacuation technician, sets up oxygen lines in a Negatively Pressured Conex Lite at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 27, 2021. The NPCL is used for transporting patients who have contracted COVID-19 and keeps those involved safe from contracting it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 03:25 Photo ID: 6763418 VIRIN: 210727-F-FN350-1296 Resolution: 6112x4079 Size: 1.1 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Polish military observes NPCL training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.