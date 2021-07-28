Members of the Polish army and air force observe U.S. Air Force Airmen conducting Negatively Pressurized Conex Lite training on a C-130 Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 28, 2021. Polish military personnel visited as a joint NPCL demonstration to train with U.S. forces to share knowledge on the equipment and enhance U.S. and Polish relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 03:25
|Photo ID:
|6763420
|VIRIN:
|210728-F-FN350-1174
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Polish military observes NPCL training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
