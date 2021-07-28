Members of the Polish army and air force observe U.S. Air Force Airmen conducting Negatively Pressurized Conex Lite training on a C-130 Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 28, 2021. Polish military personnel visited as a joint NPCL demonstration to train with U.S. forces to share knowledge on the equipment and enhance U.S. and Polish relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 03:25 Photo ID: 6763420 VIRIN: 210728-F-FN350-1174 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.79 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Polish military observes NPCL training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.