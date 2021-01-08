Exercise Cutlass Express 21

210801-N- TI693-1127



MOMBASA, Kenya (Aug. 1, 2021) Capt. Clarence Nelsen, U.S. Navy reservist and Cutlass Express 2021 exercise director, assigned to U.S. Naval Force Africa East Detachment, from Perry, Utah, speaks with children during a community relations event in Mombasa, Kenya, Aug. 1, 2021. Cutlass Express is designed to improve regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness and information sharing practices to increase capabilities between the U.S., East African and Western Indian Ocean nations to counter illicit maritime activity. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / Released)

