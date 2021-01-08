Exercise Cutlass Express 21

210801-N- TI693-1064



MOMBASA, Kenya (Aug. 1, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Marsellin Agossou, U.S. Navy reservist with U.S. Naval Forces Africa, assigned to Naval Medicine and Readiness and Training Command, from Omaha, Nebraska, center, speaks with local children while at a community relations event during exercise Cutlass Express 2021, in Mombasa, Kenya, Aug. 1, 2021. Cutlass Express is designed to improve regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness and information sharing practices to increase capabilities between the U.S., East African and Western Indian Ocean nations to counter illicit maritime activity. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / Released)

Date Taken: 08.01.2021
Location: MOMBASA, KE