Exercise Cutlass Express 21

MOMBASA, Kenya (Aug. 1, 2021) Cdr. Javier Agraz, senior medical officer for exercise Cutlass Express 2021, assigned to Naval Hospital Rota, Spain, speaks to a young lady about becoming a doctor at a local community relations event in Mombasa, Kenya, Aug. 1, 2021. Cutlass Express is designed to improve regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness and information sharing practices to increase capabilities between the U.S., East African and Western Indian Ocean nations to counter illicit maritime activity. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / Released)

