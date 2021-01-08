210801-N- TI693-1156



MOMBASA, Kenya (Aug. 1, 2021) Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ridge Leoni, assigned to American Forces Network, Naples, Italy, demonstrates how to use a camera to local children at a community relations event during exercise Cutlass Express 2021 in Mombasa, Kenya, Aug. 1, 2021. Cutlass Express is designed to improve regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness and information sharing practices to increase capabilities between the U.S., East African and Western Indian Ocean nations to counter illicit maritime activity. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2021 Date Posted: 08.01.2021 15:20 Photo ID: 6761275 VIRIN: 210801-N-TI693-1156 Resolution: 5318x3799 Size: 1.27 MB Location: MOMBASA, KE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Cutlass Express 21 [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.