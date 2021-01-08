210801-N- TI693-1041



MOMBASA, Kenya (Aug. 1, 2021) Maj. Eric Wambugu, second in command of the special operations squadron of the Kenyan Navy, center left, leads a group of exercise Cutlass Express 2021 participants and local children in a song during a community relations event in Mombasa, Kenya, Aug. 1, 2021. Cutlass Express is designed to improve regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness and information sharing practices to increase capabilities between the U.S., East African and Western Indian Ocean nations to counter illicit maritime activity. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2021 Date Posted: 08.01.2021 15:20 Photo ID: 6761274 VIRIN: 210801-N-TI693-1041 Resolution: 5217x3726 Size: 1.31 MB Location: MOMBASA, KE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Cutlass Express 21 [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.