Exercise Cutlass Express 21

210801-N- TI693-1174



MOMBASA, Kenya (Aug. 1, 2021) Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Delaney Jensen, assigned to American Forces Network, Naples, Italy, demonstrates how to record video on a camera to local children at a community relations event during exercise Cutlass Express 2021 in Mombasa, Kenya, Aug. 1, 2021. Cutlass Express is designed to improve regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness and information sharing practices to increase capabilities between the U.S., East African and Western Indian Ocean nations to counter illicit maritime activity. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / Released)

