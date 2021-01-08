Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Cutlass Express 21

    Exercise Cutlass Express 21

    MOMBASA, KENYA

    08.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray IV 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    210801-N- TI693-1174

    MOMBASA, Kenya (Aug. 1, 2021) Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Delaney Jensen, assigned to American Forces Network, Naples, Italy, demonstrates how to record video on a camera to local children at a community relations event during exercise Cutlass Express 2021 in Mombasa, Kenya, Aug. 1, 2021. Cutlass Express is designed to improve regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness and information sharing practices to increase capabilities between the U.S., East African and Western Indian Ocean nations to counter illicit maritime activity. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / Released)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2021
    Date Posted: 08.01.2021 15:20
    Photo ID: 6761278
    VIRIN: 210801-N-TI693-1174
    Resolution: 5977x4269
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: MOMBASA, KE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Cutlass Express 21 [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa Partnership Station
    U.S. Navy Europe
    U.S. Naval Forces Europe Africa
    Cutlass Express 2021
    CE21

