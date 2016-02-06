1TSC CG coins medical logistics Soldiers

The 1st Theater Sustainment Command Commanding General Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr. recognizes Army Reserve Spc. Akrayon Hill-Laws with his commander's coin during his visit to the U.S. Army Medical Maintenance Company-Southwest Asia at Al Udeid Airbase, Qatar, July 27, 2021. Russell recognized Hill-Laws, who deployed to Qatar with the Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, based 393rd Medical Logistics Company, for her work ethic and dedication on her recent trip to Jordan where she delivered 50 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe)

