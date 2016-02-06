The 1st Theater Sustainment Command Commanding General Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr. enjoys a moment with Soldiers during his battlefield circulation with 1st TSC Soldiers deployed to Al Udeid Airbase, Qatar, July 27, 2021. The 1st TSC is responsible for all logistics in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2016 Date Posted: 07.31.2021 07:13 Photo ID: 6760564 VIRIN: 210727-A-VQ285-103 Resolution: 4678x3341 Size: 975.14 KB Location: QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1TSC CG coins medical logistics Soldiers [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Neil W. McCabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.