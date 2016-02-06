The 1st Theater Sustainment Command Commanding General Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr. observes as Pfc. Marshon Jones, 393rd Medical Logistics Company, demonstrates how he and other Soldiers at the medical supply warehouse at Al Udeid Airbase, Qatar, tracks items flowing in and out of the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The 1st TSC is responsible for all logistics in the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2016 Date Posted: 07.31.2021 07:13 Photo ID: 6760567 VIRIN: 210727-A-VQ285-115 Resolution: 4385x3132 Size: 830.24 KB Location: QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1TSC CG coins medical logistics Soldiers [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Neil W. McCabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.