1TSC CG coins medical logistics Soldiers

The 1st Theater Sustainment Command Commanding General Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr. recognizes Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Matthew Baldwin for his hard work and leadership at the medical supply warehouse at Al Udeid Airbase, Qatar, July 27, 2021. Baldwin, who deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility with the Indianapolis-based 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), received the commander's coin for his dedication. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe)

