Army Reserve Maj. Andrew Wilson, the commander of the U.S. Army Medical Maintenance Company-Southwest Asia, leads Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr., the 1st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, on a tour of a warehouse at Al Udeid Airbase, Qatar, which is being refitted for use by the unit. The 1st TSC is responsible for all logistics in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2016
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2021 07:12
|Photo ID:
|6760571
|VIRIN:
|210727-A-VQ285-126
|Resolution:
|3928x2806
|Size:
|898.05 KB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1TSC CG coins medical logistics Soldiers [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Neil W. McCabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
