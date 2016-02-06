Army Reserve Maj. Andrew Wilson, the commander of the U.S. Army Medical Maintenance Company-Southwest Asia, leads Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr., the 1st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, on a tour of a warehouse at Al Udeid Airbase, Qatar, which is being refitted for use by the unit. The 1st TSC is responsible for all logistics in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2016 Date Posted: 07.31.2021 07:12 Photo ID: 6760571 VIRIN: 210727-A-VQ285-126 Resolution: 3928x2806 Size: 898.05 KB Location: QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1TSC CG coins medical logistics Soldiers [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Neil W. McCabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.