    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1TSC CG coins medical logistics Soldiers [Image 8 of 8]

    1TSC CG coins medical logistics Soldiers

    QATAR

    06.02.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Army Reserve Maj. Andrew Wilson, the commander of the U.S. Army Medical Maintenance Company-Southwest Asia, leads Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr., the 1st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, on a tour of a warehouse at Al Udeid Airbase, Qatar, which is being refitted for use by the unit. The 1st TSC is responsible for all logistics in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1TSC CG coins medical logistics Soldiers [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Neil W. McCabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    1TSC
    Al Udeid
    Army Medical logistics
    MG Russell

