1TSC CG coins medical logistics Soldiers

The 1st Theater Sustainment Command Commanding General Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr, presents his commander's coin to Pfc. Marshon Jones, 393rd Medical logistics Company, after Jones gave the general a walk-through tour of the workflow at this medical supplies warehouse at Al Udeid Airbase, Qatar, July 27, 2021. The 1st TSC is responsible for all logistics in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe)

