    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1TSC CG coins medical logistics Soldiers [Image 2 of 8]

    1TSC CG coins medical logistics Soldiers

    QATAR

    06.02.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    The 1st Theater Sustainment Command Commanding General Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr, presents his commander's coin to Pfc. Marshon Jones, 393rd Medical logistics Company, after Jones gave the general a walk-through tour of the workflow at this medical supplies warehouse at Al Udeid Airbase, Qatar, July 27, 2021. The 1st TSC is responsible for all logistics in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2016
    Date Posted: 07.31.2021 07:13
    Photo ID: 6760565
    VIRIN: 210727-A-VQ285-106
    Resolution: 5396x2998
    Size: 780.53 KB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1TSC CG coins medical logistics Soldiers [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Neil W. McCabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Qatar
    1TSC
    Al Udeid
    Army Medical logistics
    MG Russell

