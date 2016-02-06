1TSC CG coins medical logistics Soldiers

Army Reserve Pfc. Marshon Jones, 393rd Medical Logistics Company, holds a bundle of black wrist braces as he explains to the 1st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr., how he and other Soldiers at this medical supply warehouse at Al Udeid Airbase, Qatar, process items as they come into inventory and flow out to military units in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The 1st TSC is responsible for all logistics in the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe)

