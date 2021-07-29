Agile airdrops: Ramstein loadmasters test capabilities

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules conducts an airdrop during exercise Agile Spirit 21 at Vaziani Airfield, Georgia, July 29, 2021. Agile Spirit is a biennial exercise that enhances joint and multinational interoperability across a variety of mission sets with our allied and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 11:28
|Photo ID:
|6759188
|VIRIN:
|210729-F-LO621-1241
|Resolution:
|3546x2364
|Size:
|442.44 KB
|Location:
|TBILISI, GE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
