    Agile airdrops: Ramstein loadmasters test capabilities [Image 7 of 7]

    Agile airdrops: Ramstein loadmasters test capabilities

    TBILISI, GEORGIA

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules conducts an airdrop during exercise Agile Spirit 21 at Vaziani Airfield, Georgia, July 29, 2021. Agile Spirit is a biennial exercise that enhances joint and multinational interoperability across a variety of mission sets with our allied and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 11:28
    Photo ID: 6759188
    VIRIN: 210729-F-LO621-1241
    Location: TBILISI, GE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile airdrops: Ramstein loadmasters test capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia
    Big Red One
    Partnerships
    Always Ready
    Agile Spirit
    Train To Win

