Agile airdrops: Ramstein loadmasters test capabilities

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules conducts an airdrop during exercise Agile Spirit 21 at Vaziani Airfield, Georgia, July 29, 2021. Agile Spirit is a biennial exercise that enhances joint and multinational interoperability across a variety of mission sets with our allied and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

