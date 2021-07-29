U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Robert Kucholtz, 37 Airlift Squadron loadmaster, prepares for an airdrop as part of the exercise Agile Spirit 21 at Vaziani, Georgia, July 29, 2021. Agile Spirit 21 provides Airmen with the opportunity to develop basic capabilities like communicating and understanding allies and Partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 07.30.2021 11:28 Photo ID: 6759187 VIRIN: 210729-F-LO621-1076 Resolution: 3659x2439 Size: 748.51 KB Location: TBILISI, GE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Agile airdrops: Ramstein loadmasters test capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.