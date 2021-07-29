Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile airdrops: Ramstein loadmasters test capabilities

    Agile airdrops: Ramstein loadmasters test capabilities

    TBILISI, GEORGIA

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Maximus Jensen, 37 Airlift Squadron loadmaster, checks that everything is in place for an airdrop during Agile Spirit at Tbilisi, Georgia, July 29, 2021. Agile Spirit 2021 enhances U.S., Georgian, allied, and regional partner forces’ readiness and interoperability in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Location: TBILISI, GE 
    Georgia
    USAFE
    Partnerships
    Always Ready
    Agile Spirit
    Train To Win

