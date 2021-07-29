U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Maximus Jensen, 37 Airlift Squadron loadmaster, checks that everything is in place for an airdrop during Agile Spirit at Tbilisi, Georgia, July 29, 2021. Agile Spirit 2021 enhances U.S., Georgian, allied, and regional partner forces’ readiness and interoperability in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 11:28
|Photo ID:
|6759184
|VIRIN:
|210729-F-LO621-1060
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|TBILISI, GE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Agile airdrops: Ramstein loadmasters test capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
