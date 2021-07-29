Agile airdrops: Ramstein loadmasters test capabilities

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Maximus Jensen, 37 Airlift Squadron loadmaster, checks that everything is in place for an airdrop during Agile Spirit at Tbilisi, Georgia, July 29, 2021. Agile Spirit 2021 enhances U.S., Georgian, allied, and regional partner forces’ readiness and interoperability in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

