Agile airdrops: Ramstein loadmasters test capabilities

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Robert Kucholtz, 37 Airlift Squadron loadmaster, secures a load during Agile Spirit 21 at Tbilisi, Georgia, July 29, 2021. The objectives of exercise Agile Spirit are to sustain and build unit readiness; improve interoperability between the land forces; enhance logistical and sustainment capabilities and build trust and stronger relationships between allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

