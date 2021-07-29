U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Robert Kucholtz, 37 Airlift Squadron loadmaster, secures a load during Agile Spirit 21 at Tbilisi, Georgia, July 29, 2021. The objectives of exercise Agile Spirit are to sustain and build unit readiness; improve interoperability between the land forces; enhance logistical and sustainment capabilities and build trust and stronger relationships between allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 11:28
|Photo ID:
|6759181
|VIRIN:
|210729-F-LO621-1054
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|523.52 KB
|Location:
|TBILISI, GE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Agile airdrops: Ramstein loadmasters test capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT